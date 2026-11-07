North Iowa Outdoors: 2026 Furbearer Season Opens

Iowa’s winter weather is predicted to be heavily influenced by a Super El Nino this year, sending above average temperatures and possibly above normal precipitation to the Hawkeye State.

And that’s good news for Iowa’s 15,000 trappers ahead of the 2026 season.

“Most of our furbearer species populations are stable to slightly increasing,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer and wetlands biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “And we’ve seen an increase in interest in trapping in recent years, which is good to see.”

Over the past three years, the Iowa DNR has partnered with the Iowa Trappers Association to host beginner trapping classes across the state, to Iowans of different ages and backgrounds.

“Some of these beginners want to learn trapping skills so they can have a few of their own furs tanned – to enjoy furs in their prime, others to manage their hobby farm and small chicken flocks. Members of the Iowa Trappers Association play a valuable role running these classes. They are experienced and really help the beginners learn to trap,” Evelsizer said.

The good news is, there should be lots of opportunity this fall. The Super El Nino could delay ice up this fall and water levels are generally good on most streams and marshes allowing trappers more time to pursue muskrats, mink and beavers.

As for the fur markets, pelt prices for bobcats, mink, otters, badgers and beavers increased last spring due in part to a renewed interest in natural fur, likely brought on by higher prices in the oil market – a component necessary to produce imitation furs – and because of an increase in the quality of natural fur products. There is also more countries buying furs at the world fur auctions, Evelsizer said.

“The ranched fur industry drastically declined during covid and hasn’t come back,” he said. Mink were susceptible to the virus, he said, and many of the ranches were depopulated.

While demand has increased for some species, that interest is not across the board. Muskrat, raccoon and coyote pelts may be similar to last year, but may trend upward a little more this Fall.

“Muskrats have been experiencing a long-term population decline across the continent and researchers are working to find out why,” he said. “Getting a better understanding for the causes of the muskrat decline as well as the gray fox decline is something we hope to get more insight into over the next few years.”

The Iowa DNR is continuing its partnership with the Iowa Wildlife Federation on a gray fox research project collecting data related to causes of mortality, habitat use, home ranges and more. Trappers who catch a gray fox are encouraged to contact the Iowa DNR.

“We are interested in any healthy gray foxes that we can deploy tracking collars on,” Evelsizer said. “We’re also interested in collecting any gray fox carcasses for analysis.

“We really appreciate all of the support the Iowa Wildlife Federation has provided with this research. For example, they’re providing a $400 reward for live-caught gray foxes that are healthy and used for the study.”

Iowa’s furbearer season opens on the first Saturday in November, which, this year, is Nov. 7. For all species other than beaver, the season closes on Feb. 28, 2027. Beaver season closes on April 15, 2027. Raccoons may be trapped on private land after the regular season closes, using only cage traps and dog proof traps.

“With the furbearer season opening late this year, we could see a good amount of effort of trapping activity on the opening weekend,” he said. “If trapping on private land, we encourage trappers to contact landowners before the season opens to confirm they have permission to access their land, and to be respectful of other trappers.”