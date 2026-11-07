Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags at Half-staff Saturday

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, November 7, 2026, to honor fallen U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Robert Shove who served on the USS Canopus in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Shove died a prisoner of war at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp in Luzon, Philippine Islands. He was 21 years old.

Fireman First Class Shove was born in Washta, Iowa in 1922 and had enlisted in the United States Navy in Des Moines. His remains were identified in 2025.

Shove’s funeral will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 11 a.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City, Iowa, followed by interment with military honors at 12 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetary. Afterward, a Celebration of Life event will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.