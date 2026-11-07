Prepare for Winter Now Say Officials

Like it or not, the frigid winds of winter will be blowing sleet and snow into Iowa at some point soon, and we need to begin getting ready for all the season ahead may hold. Meteorologist Chad Hahn, at the National Weather Service, says preparation is necessary.

Hahn says this awareness day is just that, a way to make us stop and think about things like warm clothes, sand, salt and snow shovels.

Hahn recommends we download reliable weather apps onto their devices, or make sure their weather radios have fresh batteries, while he notes we should be familiar with the differences between a watch and a warning.

The state climatologist says the strong El Nino pattern could bring Iowa a warmer, wetter winter, with more rain and less snow.