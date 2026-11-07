2026 Quarterfinal IHSAA Football Playoff Scores
The Semifinals at the UNI Dome are Set
Below are the playoff scores for the quarterfinal round of the IHSAA football postseason for all classes, 8-man through 5A. Class 8-man played Thursday, November 5, while the remaining classes played Friday, November 6. Teams in bold are KIOW area schools. All rankings for Class 8-man through 2A are from the final Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 19, 2026, and the rankings for Class 3A-5A are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 26, 2026.
8-Player (Played Thursday, November 5)
#1 Audubon 59, #8 North Union 34
#2 Iowa Valley 70, #4 Edgewood-Colesburg 32
#3 Woodbine 50, #7 Bishop Garrigan 22
#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 8
Class A
#1 Woodbury Central 54, #5 West Fork 21
#2 West Sioux 35, #9 St. Albert 0
#10 North Linn 41, #3 Saint Ansgar 0
Maquoketa Valley 22, Lynnville-Sully 12
Class 1A
#1 Regina Catholic 42, #7 Grundy Center 14
#2 Aplington-Parkersburg 24, West Marshall 0
#3 West Lyon 42, #6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
#4 Treynor 17, #5 Underwood 14
Class 2A
#1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 45, #6 OABCIG 26
#2 Alburnett 28, #8 Wilton 21
#9 Roland-Story 28, #3 Van Meter 14
#7 Spirit Lake 24, #5 Kuemper Catholic 17
Class 3A
#1 Solon 23, #7 West Delaware 14
#2 Clear Lake 36, #9 Mount Vernon 0
#3 Des Moines Christian 43, #6 Mount Pleasant 26
Algona 31, #8 Bishop Heelan 0
Class 4A
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, #9 Newton 9
#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, #7 Glenwood 17
#3 Western Dubuque 27, #6 Waverly-Shell Rock 24
#4 Carlisle 27, #10 Pella 14
Class 5A
#1 Dowling Catholic 42, Cedar Falls 14
#2 Johnston 21, #10 West Des Moines Valley 7
#3 Southeast Polk 38, #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 28
#6 Ankeny 51, Iowa City Liberty 29
The remaining 4 teams in each class have punched their ticket to the IHSAA Football semifinals at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The semifinals will run from Wednesday, November 11 to Saturday, November 14. The complete semifinal schedule is below.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Eight-Player
1:00 PM –Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon
4:00 PM –Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
CLASS A
10:00 AM –Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central
1:00 PM –North Linn vs. West Sioux
CLASS 4A
4:00 PM –Carlisle vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
7:00 PM – Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
CLASS 1A
10:00 AM – Treynor vs. Regina Catholic
1:00 PM –Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon
CLASS 5A
4:00 PM – Ankeny vs. Johnston
7:00 PM – Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
CLASS 2A
10:00 AM – Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett
1:00 PM – Roland-Story vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
CLASS 3A
4:00 PM –Algona vs. Solon
7:00 PM –Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian
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