Local Sports

2026 Quarterfinal IHSAA Football Playoff Scores

The Semifinals at the UNI Dome are Set

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: November 7, 2026

Below are the playoff scores for the quarterfinal round of the IHSAA football postseason for all classes, 8-man through 5A. Class 8-man played Thursday, November 5, while the remaining classes played Friday, November 6. Teams in bold are KIOW area schools. All rankings for Class 8-man through 2A are from the final Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 19, 2026, and the rankings for Class 3A-5A are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 26, 2026.

8-Player (Played Thursday, November 5)

#1 Audubon 59, #8 North Union 34

#2 Iowa Valley 70, #4 Edgewood-Colesburg 32

#3 Woodbine 50, #7 Bishop Garrigan 22

#5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 8

Class A

#1 Woodbury Central 54, #5 West Fork 21

#2 West Sioux 35, #9 St. Albert 0

#10 North Linn 41, #3 Saint Ansgar 0

Maquoketa Valley 22, Lynnville-Sully 12

Class 1A

#1 Regina Catholic 42, #7 Grundy Center 14

#2 Aplington-Parkersburg 24, West Marshall 0

#3 West Lyon 42, #6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14

#4 Treynor 17, #5 Underwood 14

Class 2A

#1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 45, #6 OABCIG 26

#2 Alburnett 28, #8 Wilton 21

#9 Roland-Story 28, #3 Van Meter 14

#7 Spirit Lake 24, #5 Kuemper Catholic 17

Class 3A

#1 Solon 23, #7 West Delaware 14

#2 Clear Lake 36, #9 Mount Vernon 0

#3 Des Moines Christian 43, #6 Mount Pleasant 26

Algona 31, #8 Bishop Heelan 0

Class 4A

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, #9 Newton 9

#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, #7 Glenwood 17

#3 Western Dubuque 27, #6 Waverly-Shell Rock 24

#4 Carlisle 27, #10 Pella 14

Class 5A

#1 Dowling Catholic 42, Cedar Falls 14

#2 Johnston 21, #10 West Des Moines Valley 7

#3 Southeast Polk 38, #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 28

#6 Ankeny 51, Iowa City Liberty 29

The remaining 4 teams in each class have punched their ticket to the IHSAA Football semifinals at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The semifinals will run from Wednesday, November 11 to Saturday, November 14. The complete semifinal schedule is below.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Eight-Player

1:00 PM –Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon

4:00 PM –Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

CLASS A

10:00 AM –Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central

1:00 PM –North Linn vs. West Sioux

CLASS 4A

4:00 PM –Carlisle vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

7:00 PM – Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

CLASS 1A

10:00 AM – Treynor vs. Regina Catholic

1:00 PM –Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon

CLASS 5A

4:00 PM – Ankeny vs. Johnston

7:00 PM – Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

CLASS 2A

10:00 AM – Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett

1:00 PM – Roland-Story vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

CLASS 3A

4:00 PM –Algona vs. Solon

7:00 PM –Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland3 hours agoLast Updated: November 7, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button