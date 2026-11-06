Verna Mae Eggerth, 95, died Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the Concord Care Center, Garner, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026, from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. A private family graveside will take place at Concord Township Cemetery, Garner, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed in care of the family in Verna Mae’s memory.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel of Clear Lake is in charge of arrangements.

Verna Mae Hanson was born on September 28, 1931, on a farm near Leland, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Lenore (Matthews) Hanson. She attended country school north of Leland through the eighth grade and graduated from Lake Mills High School with the Class of 1949.

On August 20, 1950, Verna Mae was united in marriage to Walter Harold Eggerth at the United Methodist Church in Garner, Iowa; and were blessed with five children including two sets of twins. Together, they made their home on a farm northeast of Garner, where Walter operated a farm machinery repair shop. Verna Mae was no stranger to hard work, helping with the farming operations, working in the fields, and preparing home-cooked meals and baked goods. In 2005, Verna Mae and Walter moved to Garner.

Verna Mae found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. She loved cooking and baking, sewing, along with tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, and caring for her fruit orchard, where she grew apples. She enjoyed word search puzzles, watching game shows and Hallmark movies and spending time reading her Bible. A woman of deep and unwavering faith, Verna Mae was an avid reader of God’s Word and faithfully kept a tally in her Bible each time she completed reading it from beginning to end over 50 times. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Verna Mae and Walter also enjoyed their fishing trips to Minnesota, creating special memories together over the years. She was a member of Open Bible Church in Clear Lake, where her Christian faith remained an important part of her life.

Verna Mae is survived by her children David (Pat) Eggerth, Forest City, Gary (Donna) Eggerth, Mason City, Larry (CJ) Eggerth, Mason City, and Diane Jones, Ventura; along with nine grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren; her sister, LoEtta Young; sister-in-law, Ilene Hanson; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Verna Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lenore Hanson; mother and father-in-law, Emil and Christine Eggerth; her husband Walter Eggerth; daughter, Nancy Eggerth; son-in-law, Tim Jones; grandson, Christopher Ashland; brother-in-law Merle Eggerth; siblings, Helen (Kenny) Baumann, Henry (Ruby) Hanson, Duane Hanson, Robert Hanson, Ellsworth (Kathy) Hanson and brother-in-law, Raymond Young.

Verna Mae’s family would like to thank Concord Care Center and St. Croix Hospice staff members for the love and care they provided to Verna Mae.