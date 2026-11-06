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Lake Mills Addresses Speeding Issue

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2026

The Lake Mills City Council was made aware of an issue involving 3rd Street in Lake Mills. According to City Clerk Paula Hanson, the problem is concerning officials.

Hanson stated that the city is trying to address this problem and the dangers along with it.

Other measures are being taken to reduce the problem and add safety to pedestrians and children along the road.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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