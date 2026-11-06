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Lake Mills Addresses Speeding Issue
The Lake Mills City Council was made aware of an issue involving 3rd Street in Lake Mills. According to City Clerk Paula Hanson, the problem is concerning officials.
Hanson stated that the city is trying to address this problem and the dangers along with it.
Other measures are being taken to reduce the problem and add safety to pedestrians and children along the road.
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