Garner Looks to Next Summers Aquatic Center Issues

The Garner City Council is facing a growing problem found in many area cities with aquatic centers. The ability to recruit and hire lifeguards. Certification and operation of a aquatic center requires a specific number to be on duty at all times. In Garner, Mayor Tim Schmidt agrees that the challenge is present.

Schmidt acknowledged that the city needed to keep pace with the economy.

Staffing isn’t just limited to compensation issues. Area aquatic centers also have to complete with summer high school sports where athletes must choose between work and the competition sports.

Schmidt sees another issue facing the aquatic center staffing. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/11/DPool-3.wav

The Red Cross certification process for the potential lifeguards will be done at the Garner Aquatic Center according to Schmidt.