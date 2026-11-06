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Forest City Acquires New Properties
A special meeting of the Forest City Council recently took place over acquiring new property for city use according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.
The properties is next to property currently owned by the city.
The purchased property will become a vital function for the city and its vehicles according to Mikes.
The city is currently working out final details on the use of the facilities.
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