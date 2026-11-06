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Belmond Addresses 3rd Street NE Ordinance

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2026

With recent work on roads, the Belmond City Council was recently presented with an ordinance concerning 3rd Street NE. According to City Manager Cody Nicholas. limits had to be set.

The hope is make sure that the road is well maintained and provides safety for those along the street.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 5, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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