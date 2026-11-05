Winter Weather Awareness Day Nov. 5: Iowa Safety Tips

MASON CITY, Iowa — Iowans are being urged to get ready for snow, ice and bitter cold on Thursday, which the National Weather Service has designated as Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa.

The annual observance, held Nov. 5 this year, is meant to prompt residents to check emergency supplies and prepare their vehicles before the first major winter storm arrives, according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency kits for the car and home should include basics such as water, high-energy snacks and a bag of sand or cat litter for traction if a vehicle gets stuck, according to National Weather Service materials from last year’s observance.

Drivers should check road conditions before heading out, the weather service said. Iowa’s 511 system provides travel information statewide.

The weather service also urged residents to know the signs of frostbite, which is damage to body tissue caused by extreme cold. Numbness and pale skin in the fingers, toes, ears and nose are warning signs, according to the agency. Anyone showing symptoms should be moved into dry clothing and extra layers, and given warm liquids. The agency said not to give the person alcohol, drugs or coffee.

Winter awareness events are also scheduled in neighboring states. Nebraska is observing its own awareness day Thursday, while Minnesota will hold Winter Hazard Awareness Week from Nov. 16 to 20, according to the weather service.