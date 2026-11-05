The New Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Program Takes a New Step
“Iowa believes in empowering every student and family with world-class educational options so they can choose the best place and path for their future,” Governor Reynolds said. “The Education Freedom Federal Tax Credit complements existing statewide programs and will further expand access with taxpayer contributions that benefit K-12 students and families here in Iowa. Today’s launch of the Iowa Scholarship Granting Organization application is the next step toward making this no-cost investment in Iowa students a reality.”
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