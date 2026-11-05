Rain Delays Highway 122, I-35 Road Projects in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa — Recent rain is slowing several North Iowa road construction projects as crews wait for conditions to dry out, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

DOT spokesman Pete Hjelmstad said wet weather has delayed plans to shift traffic to the outside lane on the Highway 122 project.

“We were hoping to get traffic moved to the outside lane last week, the rain delayed it. We’re hoping to get it done this week, and it’s probably not going to happen either because of the rain we’ve had the last couple days,” Hjelmstad said.

Hjelmstad said crews still need to build retaining walls, pour sidewalks and complete dirt work behind the curbs. Sod may also need to be placed. He said cooler temperatures and shorter days make drying a slow process.

Shoulder work along the Avenue of the Saints, starting at Eisenhower Avenue and moving east, also remains unfinished. Crews still need to finish granular shoulders along the median, cut rumble strips and install pavement markings.

“Still got a couple weeks of work there. Again, the contractor’s not even out there just because the rain is not allowing them to work,” Hjelmstad said.

On Interstate 35 near the Diamond Jo Casino, asphalt work is complete, but rain is delaying dirt work needed for guardrail improvements, according to the DOT.

The DOT also hopes to complete its annual pavement patching along I-35 from the Dows area north to the Minnesota border.

“We’re waiting on the weather, and we’ll hit it hard when we get a window to get some more work done,” Hjelmstad said.