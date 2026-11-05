Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month Begins

As temperatures drop and Iowans turn up the heat, the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division is reminding residents to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their families from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Governor Kim Reynolds has proclaimed November 2026 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, drawing attention to the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO), a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly. Carbon monoxide is produced when fuels such as natural gas, propane, gasoline, and wood do not burn completely.

“As we head into winter months, it’s important Iowans make sure their homes are equipped with working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms,” says State Fire Marshal Dan Wood. “Heating equipment should also be inspected and in good working order. Carbon monoxide can be deadly, but taking a few simple precautions can help ensure a safe winter season.”

The State Fire Marshal Division encourages Iowans to take these important safety steps:

Check your alarms. Install carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas. Test them regularly and replace according to manufacturer recommendations.

Inspect heating equipment. Have furnaces, fireplaces, and other fuel-burning appliances inspected and serviced by qualified professionals.

Use generators safely. Never operate generators indoors or in garages. Keep them outdoors, at least 20 feet from windows, doors, and vents.

Never idle vehicles in garages. Carbon monoxide can accumulate even when the garage door is open.

Recognize the symptoms. Headaches, dizziness, nausea, weakness, and confusion can be warning signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If a carbon monoxide alarm sounds or poisoning is suspected, immediately move everyone outside to fresh air and call 911. Do not reenter the building until emergency responders say it is safe. Carbon monoxide exposure can be especially dangerous for pregnant individuals, infants, older adults, and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is preventable. Taking time now, to check alarms and heating equipment, can help keep Iowa families safe throughout colder months.

For more information about carbon monoxide safety, visit the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.