The Wright County election results saw Beau Klaver win the State Representative District 55 race while Mark Thompson took the District 56 race. The County Board of Supervisors District 1 went to incumbent Rick Rasmussen while Betty Ellis won the District 5 seat.

The County treasurer is Peggy Schluttenhofer and Eric Russell is the Wright County Recorder. The County Attorney is Eric Simonson.

The Iowa Township Trustee is Alvin Bailey and the clerk is Aimee Frohling. The Wall Lake Township Trustee is Brittany Howieson.