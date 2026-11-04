The Worth County election results have Dani Ollenburg winning the State Representative District 60 race. The County Board of Supervisors race has Amy Jorgensen winning District 1 and Mike Hanson winning District 3. The County Treasurer will be Jake Hanson. Jolene Hickle will be the Worth County Recorder. Dexter Banks won the County Attorney position.

The Bristol Township Trustee race saw both Dennis Meyer and Joseph Nydegger win the Barton Township Trustee seats and Pamela Meyer is the clerk. The Bristol Township Trustees are Eliot Evans and Daniel Martinson and the clerk is Eric Johnson. THe Brookfield Township Trustee winner is Randy Hengesteg.