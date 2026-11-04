Reynolds Congratulates Rob Sand, Pledges Iowa Transition

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds congratulated Rob Sand on Wednesday after Iowa voters chose him as the state’s next governor in Tuesday’s midterm election, and she pledged her administration’s help in the transition.

Reynolds said in a statement that she spoke with Sand on Wednesday morning. She said she offered her congratulations and her “personal commitment to a strong transition.”

“Iowans exercised their right to vote yesterday, electing Rob Sand as Iowa’s next governor,” Reynolds said in the statement.

The Associated Press has called the race for governor.

Reynolds said the focus now should be on keeping Iowa a strong place to live and work.

“Now that the election is over, it’s time to work together so Iowa remains the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come,” Reynolds said.

She said her staff would work to prepare the incoming administration.

“My team and I will do our part to ensure the incoming administration is ready for their first day in office,” Reynolds said. “Iowans deserve nothing less.”