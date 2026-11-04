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MBT KIOW Prep of the Week November 4, 2026

Forest City Junior Samantha Clouse

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: November 4, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from Forest City High School. Samantha Clouse had a great day at the Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships last Friday in Fort Dodge. In the Class 2A girls’ race, Clouse paced the Indians with a time of 19:40.6, helping her team finish 8th in 2A. That mark was also a new personal record for Clouse and helped her finish 15th overall, earning her Class 2A 1st Team All-State recognition. Congratulations to Samantha Clouse of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: November 4, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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