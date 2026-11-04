The Kossuth County election results saw John Willis win the State Representative District 10 seat. The County Board of Supervisors races saw Mike Genrich win the District 1 seat. Gary David Miller took the District 3 seat and Barry Boland win the District 4 seat.

The County Treasurer will be Constance Ludwig and the County Recorder is Karen Benschoter.

The County Hospital Trustees are Brenda Bormann, Gary Penning, and Conley Nelson. The Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners are Luke Snyder and Nancy Bohl Bomann.