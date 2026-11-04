Iowa Midterm Turnout Hits 63.34%, Highest Since 1990, Secretary of State Pate Says

DES MOINES — Iowa voters turned out for the 2026 midterm election at the highest rate in more than three decades, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference at the Iowa State Capitol, Pate said more than 63% of registered Iowa voters took part in the election, casting 1,380,528 ballots.

Turnout was reported at 63.34% as of Wednesday morning. That is the highest rate for a midterm since 1990, when turnout was 63.47%, according to Pate’s office.

“I want to congratulate Iowans on a high-turnout election,” Pate said. “I thank each and every Iowan who participated in the 2026 midterm election and exercised their fundamental right to vote. Voter participation is an extension of election integrity. The two values fuel each other, and we were proud to deliver a safe and secure election that Iowans can be confident in.”

Pate also thanked election officials and workers across the state.

“From our state and federal partners and the staff in my office to Iowa’s 99 county auditors and thousands of poll workers, this team worked tirelessly to ensure Iowans could cast their ballot safely,” Pate said. “I thank the entire team for their hard work, and I look forward to continuing the work we started in keeping Iowa’s elections secure.”

Results remain unofficial until the state canvass on Nov. 24, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Pate said the turnout shows Iowans are enthusiastic and civically engaged.