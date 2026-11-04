Iowa gas prices drop 17 cents to $3.97 a gallon, AAA says

DES MOINES, Iowa – The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Iowa fell 17 cents from last week to $3.97 a gallon, according to AAA.

Despite the weekly drop, Iowa drivers are paying $1.23 more per gallon than a year ago. The national average Wednesday was $4.12, down 13 cents from last week.

Retail diesel prices in Iowa fell 11 cents this week to a statewide average of $6.03 a gallon, compared with $3.58 a year ago. The Iowa average is 24 cents below the national diesel average of $6.27.

Global crude oil prices also declined this week. West Texas Intermediate fell $10.23 per barrel to $92.19, while Brent crude dropped $16.36 to $99.28. A year ago, WTI sold for $61.79 and Brent was $65.79.

Current Des Moines terminal rack prices are $2.96 per gallon for U87-E10, $3.38 for unleaded 87 (clear), $4.75 for ULSD #2, $5.13 for ULSD #1, $2.51 for E15 and $2.37 for E-70.

Heating fuel prices vary as colder weather approaches. Natural gas fell 12 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $2.93 per million British thermal units. Propane averaged $1.85 a gallon in Iowa, up from $1.53 a year ago. Home heating oil averaged $5.70 a gallon statewide, compared with $3.25 a year ago.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov and fueleconomy.gov.