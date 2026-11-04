The Cerro Gordo County election results saw Jacob Welper win by nearly 700 votes in the State Representative District 59 rqace. In the District 60 race, Dani Ollenburg took the seat. The County Board of Su[pervisors had Casey Callanan win the District 2 seat. The County Treasurer will be Nikki Fessler and the County Recorder will be AnnMarie Legler. The County Attorney will be Kaitlyn Kemna Ausborn.

In the Clear Lake Township Trustee race, Anna Jones will be the Trustee and Kent Thoe is the clerk. The Falls Township Trustee will be Jordan Davison.