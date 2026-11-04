Local NewsLocal NewsMedia

Cerro Gordo County Election Results

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 4, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County election results saw Jacob Welper win by nearly 700 votes in the State Representative District 59 rqace. In the District 60 race, Dani Ollenburg took the seat. The County Board of Su[pervisors had Casey Callanan win the District 2 seat. The County Treasurer will be Nikki Fessler and the County Recorder will be AnnMarie Legler. The County Attorney will be Kaitlyn Kemna Ausborn.

In the Clear Lake Township Trustee race, Anna Jones will be the Trustee and Kent Thoe is the clerk. The Falls Township Trustee will be Jordan Davison.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 4, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button