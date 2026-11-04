2 Hurt in Crash at 270th Street and Balsam Avenue Near Ventura

VENTURA, Iowa — Two people were taken to a Mason City hospital after a two-vehicle crash north of Ventura on Wednesday, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 12:11 p.m. Nov. 4 to the intersection of 270th Street and Balsam Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph Anderson, 63, of Lake Mills, was driving south on Balsam Avenue in a 2015 gray Chevrolet Silverado. Freddi Vega Garcia, 49, was driving east on 270th Street in a 2024 white Toyota Tacoma.

Vega Garcia failed to stop at the stop sign at 270th Street and collided with Anderson’s pickup in the intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

Anderson and his passenger, Cathy Anderson, were taken to MercyOne in Mason City by the Clear Lake Fire Department for treatment of their injuries.

The Ventura Fire Department and Clear Lake Police Department also assisted.

The crash remains under investigation.