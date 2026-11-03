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Wright County Precincts
The following are the polling locations in Wright County.
The Belmond City Hall
The Rural Clarion and Clarion in the Wright County Courthouse
Dows Precinct in the Dows Convention Center
The Goldfield Fire Station
The Eagle Grove Wards in Memorial Hall in Eagle Grove
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