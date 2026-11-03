Worth County Precincts
The following are the polling locations in Worth County.
Brookfield and Kensett
View Map and Driving Directions Kensett Community Center · 300 Willow Street · Kensett, IA 50448
Danville
View Map and Driving Directions Hanlontown Community Center · 214 Main Street · Hanlontown, IA 50444
Deer Creek, Barton, Union, and part of Grove
View Map and Driving Directions Grafton Community Center · 202 6th Avenue · Grafton, IA 50440
Fertile
View Map and Driving Directions Fertile City Hall · 3494 Eagle Avenue · Fertile, IA 50434
Lincoln
View Map and Driving Directions Manly City Hall · 106 South Broadway Street · Manly, IA 50456
Part of both Hartland and Grove
View Map and Driving Directions The Timbers · 500 Central Avenue · Northwood, IA 50459
Silver Lake, Bristol, and part of Hartland
View Map and Driving Directions Joice Community Center · 106 Main Street · Joice, IA 50446
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