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Worth County Precincts

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 minutes agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026

The following are the polling locations in Worth County.

Brookfield and Kensett

Includes: City of Kensett

View Map and Driving Directions Kensett Community Center · 300 Willow Street · Kensett, IA 50448

Danville

Includes: City of Hanlontown

View Map and Driving Directions Hanlontown Community Center · 214 Main Street · Hanlontown, IA 50444

Deer Creek, Barton, Union, and part of Grove

Includes: City of Grafton

View Map and Driving Directions Grafton Community Center · 202 6th Avenue · Grafton, IA 50440

Fertile

Includes: City of Fertile

View Map and Driving Directions Fertile City Hall · 3494 Eagle Avenue · Fertile, IA 50434

Lincoln

Includes: City of Manly

View Map and Driving Directions Manly City Hall · 106 South Broadway Street · Manly, IA 50456

Part of both Hartland and Grove

Includes: City of Northwood

View Map and Driving Directions The Timbers · 500 Central Avenue · Northwood, IA 50459

Silver Lake, Bristol, and part of Hartland

Includes: City of Joice

View Map and Driving Directions Joice Community Center · 106 Main Street · Joice, IA 50446

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor8 minutes agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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