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Winnebago County Voting Precincts

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor24 minutes agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026

The following locations are voting precincts for the November 3rd general election.

Buffalo Grant Lincoln

Heritage Town Center View Map and Driving Directions
201 2nd Ave SW
Buffalo Center, IA 50424
Townships: Buffalo, Grant, Lincoln
Includes: Cities of Buffalo Center and Rake
Eden Logan Norway

Scarville Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
121 Main St
Scarville, IA 50473
Townships: Eden, Logan, Norway
Includes: City of Scarville
FC3 Forest S3

Boman Fine Arts Center View Map and Driving Directions
225 John K Hanson Dr
Forest City, IA 50436
Township: Rural Forest
Includes: Forest City Ward 3 and Rural Forest Township
Forest City Ward 1

NSB Bank View Map and Driving Directions
101 US-69 N
Forest City, IA 50436
Includes: Forest City Ward 1
Forest City Ward 2

Calvary Baptist Church View Map and Driving Directions
636 N Best St
Forest City , IA 50436
Includes: Forest City Ward 2
Forest City Ward 4

Immanuel Lutheran Church View Map and Driving Directions
246 S Clark St
Forest City, IA 50436
Includes: Forest City Ward 4
King Linden

Thompson Public Library View Map and Driving Directions
102 Jackson St
Thompson, IA 50478
Townships: King, Linden
Includes: City of Thompson
Mt. Valley

NSB Bank View Map and Driving Directions
101 US-69 N
Forest City, IA 50436
Townships: Mt. Valley, except parts of Sections 30 and 31
Newton Forest

Leland Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
316 Walnut St.
Leland, IA 50453
Townships: Newton, Forest, and part of Sections 30 and 31 of Mt. Valley
Includes: City of Leland
Truman Helgeson Community Center

Truman Helgeson Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
227 W Main St
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Township: Center
Includes: City of Lake Mills

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor24 minutes agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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