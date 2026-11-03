The Winnebago County election results show the State Senator race for District 5 going to incumbent Dave Rowley and the State Representative race going to Henry Stone.

The County Board of Supervisors races went to Terry Durby and Brent Swenson. The County Treasurer will be Julie Swenson and the County Recorder is Shanna Eastvold. The County Attorney will be Kelsey Beenken. The County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner will be Lori Bertram and Paul Bartelt. THe County Agricultural Extension Council will be Lori Dontje, Tiffany Olsen, Allison Greenfield, Robin Kettwick, and Katie Bosma.

All judges were confirmed for another term.