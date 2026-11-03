The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 3, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Discussion, with possible action, regarding personnel matters in the County

Engineer’s Office.

5. Consider for approval release of bond to Larson Contracting for the Public Health Building.

6. Discussion, with possible action, regarding changing service level from B to A on 200th Ave from 368th St to 380th St.

7. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Claims for refund of taxes paid for 2023 assessments.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval County claims.

10. Consider for approval Payroll claims.