North Iowa Schools See Decreased Enrollment Numbers

It is an unfortunate fact that many school districts in northern Iowa are seeing decreased enrollment numbers. In the North Iowa Community School District, Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained that his district is a part of that trend.

Loss of industry, business, and available work are some of the contributing factors. Others include job opportunities for parents in more metropolitan areas with better pay.

Lehmann admitted that the decline is not surprising considering the circumstances.

The district continues to strive for improvement and maintain enrollment numbers.