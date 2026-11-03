Lake Mills Veterans Day Belgian Waffle Supper and Program Set for Nov. 10

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — Lake Mills will honor local veterans with its annual Veterans Day Belgian Waffle Supper and Program on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Lake Mills High School.

The supper begins at 4:45 p.m. in the high school foyer, according to a news release from the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp. The Veterans Day Program follows at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Dad’s Belgian Waffles will serve the supper. Veterans and children 5 and under eat free, according to the release. All other proceeds will go to the Lake Mills Veterans Monument Committee.

The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp., the Lake Mills Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Monument Committee plan the event each year to honor those who have served, the release said.

The Veterans Monument Committee works year-round to oversee and manage the community’s veterans’ memorial installations, according to the release. The chamber, directed by Olivia Martin-King, holds several community events each year.

More information about the Veterans Day Program is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/share/1Giff3TNej/.