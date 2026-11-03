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Lake Mills Considers Sanitation Agreement

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026

The Lake Mills City Council was given the decision about what to do with the current sanitation agreement with Thompson Sanitation. City Clerk Paula Hanson explained what the city was dealing with.

The council discussed what the options were and what could be done according to Hanson.

The council agreed to the changes and will work with the company taking over the account.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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