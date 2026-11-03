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Hancock County Precincts

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 minutes agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026

Precinct 1

View Map and Driving Directions Faith Lutheran Church (Miller) · 1985 290th St. · Garner, IA 50438
Precinct Description

Precinct 2

View Map and Driving Directions Crystal Lake Town Hall · 225 S State Ave. · Crystal Lake, IA 50432
Precinct Description

Precinct 3

View Map and Driving Directions Woden Community Center · 208 Main · Woden, IA 50484
Precinct Description

Precinct 4

View Map and Driving Directions Britt Municipal Building · 170 Main Ave. S · Britt, IA 50423
Precinct Description

Precinct 5

View Map and Driving Directions Duncan Community Hall · 2337 Nation Ave. · Britt, IA 50423
Precinct Description

Precinct 6

View Map and Driving Directions Garner Public Library · 416 State St. · Garner, IA 50438
Precinct Description

Precinct 7

View Map and Driving Directions Klemme City Hall · 204 E Main St. · Klemme, IA 50449
Precinct Description

Precinct 8

View Map and Driving Directions Corwith Community Center · 110 Wayne St. · Corwith, IA 50430
Precinct Description

Precinct 9

View Map and Driving Directions Kanawha City Hall · 121 N Main St. · Kanawha, IA 50447
Precinct Description

Precinct 10

View Map and Driving Directions Goodell Community Hall · 315 Broadway St. · Goodell, IA 50439
Precinct Description

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 minutes agoLast Updated: November 2, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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