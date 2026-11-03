The Hancock County election results saw Mark Thompson winning the State Representative District 56 race. The Board of Supervisors race saw Florence “Sis” Greiman and Gary Rayhons retaining their seats after some heated issues were dealt with in the county. The County Treasurer will be Linda Juhl. The County Recorder will be Tracy Marshall.

The County Attorney will be Rachel Martinez.

In Trustee and Clerk races, the Amsterdam Township Trustee will be Andrew Eekhoff and Kevin Steenblock will be the clerk. The Avery Township Trustee will be Brad Carolus and the clerk will be Dean Avery.

Brandon Beenken and Gary Hayungs won the Bingham Township Trustee seats while Phyllis Schutjer won the clerk position. The Boone Township Trustees will be Ivan Frey and Kitty Price while the clerk position goes to Connie Price. The Britt Township Trustee will be Mark Eisenman. The clerk position will be decided by write ins.

The Concord Township trustees arwe Brady Boehnke and Spencer Klooster while the clerk will be Elizabeth Waddingham. The Crystal Township Clerk will be Lois Sonius. The Ell Township Trustee will be Shana Cash. Eric Rust won the Ellington Township Trustee sat and Carol Juhl won the clerk seat. The Erin Township Trustee will be Douglas Verbrugge.

The Garfield Township Trustees are Marvin Ricke and Lois Nedved with the clerk being Thomas Formanek. The Liberty Township Trustees are Thomas Legge and Eldon Gast while the clerk will be Sean Bertleson.