Hancock County Awarded Federal Road Repair Grant

Several projects in the area will receive a much needed financial boost after Hancock County became the recipient of a major grant. Hancock County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bud Jermeland outlined the grant.

Jermeland explained that the Hancock County portion will be for a much needed improvement.

He explained that the work will entail a number of specific improvements to the road.

Jermeland felt that the improvements were necessary considering that in some seasons, the road may be more dangerous than others.

He explained that the improvements are long overdue. The expected start to the project will begin in 2027 with surveying and planning followed by actual construction in 2028.