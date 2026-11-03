Garner to Make Requested Changes to the Education Center

Garner officials have decided to move forward with making some requested changes by area residents according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The city took action on the requests by looking at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school for assistance according to Schmidt.

The equipment and parts will now create automatic door openers to help in the opening and closing of the doors.

The doors should be ready for use soon.