Dennis Haugen, 75, of Forest City, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2026, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Denny’s life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Waldorf Atrium, 116 S 6th St, Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Forest City Sports Boosters, the Forest City Education Foundation, or a charitable organization of your choice.

Dennis Michael Haugen was born on January 20, 1951, to Robert and Mabel (Knudtson) Haugen. He grew up alongside his two brothers, David and Darrell, on the family farm near Hanlontown, IA.

Life on the farm meant hard work, including driving and operating farm equipment at a young age and caring for all kinds of livestock. While the work was demanding, it also provided opportunities for mischief. One time, chicken chores turned into an epic egg fight between Dennis and David. Hundreds of eggs were broken, and their parents were not happy. But the story (with possibly some exaggeration) has brought many laughs over the years.

Dennis began his education in Manly, IA. He later transferred to Forest City High School, where he excelled on the football field. After graduating in 1969, Dennis’s love for football continued at North Iowa Area Community College where he played for two years, including one season with his brother David.

Established by Dennis in 1976, Haugen Contracting initially provided insulation services to homes and businesses. Over the years, as Dennis saw a need and an opportunity, the business expanded to include sandblasting and painting, excavation, trenching, directional boring, steel buildings, and tree planting and landscaping for the DOT. He enjoyed working on the expansion of the “back nine” of the Bear Creek Golf Course. Dennis and his longtime foreman, Scott Anderson, tackled many jobs over the years, but none could compare with the time they spent installing an irrigation system at a golf course in Nicaragua!

Dennis was truly a jack-of-all-trades with a natural ability to solve problems. Whether it involved construction, repair, mechanics, or figuring out how to make something work, Dennis rarely encountered a challenge that he couldn’t master. The bigger the challenge, the more he enjoyed it…except for one project when he came very close to sinking his excavator, and himself, into a pond. This all happened in front of several people, including his grandchildren, who brought up the event frequently.

Dennis worked hard throughout his life and strongly believed in doing things the “right way.” He emphasized the importance of a strong work ethic, integrity, honesty, and honoring commitments. He would tell his children to take pride in whatever work they did, as “their name was on that job.”

Running his business required Dennis to travel frequently. But when he was home, he prioritized making memories with his family, including horseback riding, hunting, fishing, camping, and vacations. He enjoyed orchestrating “epic” birthday parties and spent hours building unusual items such as a two-seater go-kart (very bumpy and uncomfortable) and a tandem sled (very dangerous). He made go-kart and horse racing tracks. With the help of Justin and Michael, he built a fort on stilts…complete with a deck. When it was decided that it would be more fun to have the fort moved to a grove by the pond, Dennis accepted the challenge. He lifted and loaded the fort onto a trailer and moved it to the chosen location. Dennis even ran electricity and a phone line to the fort! Dennis loved every minute of watching the kids and their friends make memories with his creations!

Dennis loved anything that went fast, especially cars and motorcycles. Racing stock cars combined his competitive spirit with his love of engines and speed. His passion for racing continued throughout his life. One of his favorite traditions was attending the Knoxville Nationals with his sons, a trip they made for fifteen consecutive years.

As the family grew, Dennis wanted to be as involved as possible in his grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He was very proud of them and loved watching them develop their own interests year by year.

Dennis was thankful for his friendships, many of them decades long. Over the years, he took fishing trips to Canada and hunting trips to Alaska with a group of friends. Dennis also enjoyed meeting his buddies at Hy-Vee for breakfast. No matter where he was, Dennis would strike up a conversation with anyone nearby.

Above all, Dennis will be remembered for his love for his family, his loyalty as a friend, his incredible work ethic, and his willingness to help others. He leaves behind a lifetime of stories, adventures, lessons, and memories that will continue to be shared by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet (Ambroson) Haugen; his children, Justin (Kimberly) Haugen and their children, Nolan and Kellen; Michael (Amanda) Haugen and their children, Kylie and Blake; and Michelle Swenson (Dave Bromell); brothers, David (Marilyn) Haugen and Darrell (Lorinda) Haugen; stepmother, Ardie Haugen; as well as many nieces and nephews and other loved ones.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mabel Haugen.

Schott Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.