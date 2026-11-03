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Cerro Gordo County Precincts
Clear Lake Ward 1
Zion Lutheran Church View Map and Driving Directions
112 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
112 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Clear Lake Ward 2
Clear Lake City Hall View Map and Driving Directions
15 N 6th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
15 N 6th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Clear Lake Ward 3
Church of Christ View Map and Driving Directions
2010 14th Ave N
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
2010 14th Ave N
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Clear Lake/Grant/Union Twps Pct
Ventura Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
4 N Weimer
Ventura, IA 50482
Precinct Map
includes City of Ventura
4 N Weimer
Ventura, IA 50482
Precinct Map
includes City of Ventura
Falls Twp Pct
Rock Falls Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
3 S Nottingham
Rock Falls, IA 50467
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Plymouth and Rock Falls
3 S Nottingham
Rock Falls, IA 50467
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Plymouth and Rock Falls
Geneseo/Dougherty Twps Pct
Rockwell Community Center View Map and Driving Directions
114 3rd St N
Rockwell, IA 50469
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Dougherty and Rockwell
114 3rd St N
Rockwell, IA 50469
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Dougherty and Rockwell
Grimes Twp Pct
Thornton United Methodist Church View Map and Driving Directions
400 Maple St
Thornton, IA 50479
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Meservey and Thornton
400 Maple St
Thornton, IA 50479
Precinct Map
includes Cities of Meservey and Thornton
Lake/Lincoln Twps Pct
Area Education Agency View Map and Driving Directions
9184-B 265th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
9184-B 265th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Precinct Map
Lime Creek/Mason North Twps Pct
Lime Creek Nature Center View Map and Driving Directions
3501 Lime Creek Rd
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
3501 Lime Creek Rd
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 1
Trinity Lutheran Church View Map and Driving Directions
213 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
213 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 2
Highland Golf Course Club House View Map and Driving Directions
944 17th St NE
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
944 17th St NE
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 1 Pct 3
Grace Evangelical Free Church View Map and Driving Directions
440 N Illinois Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
440 N Illinois Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 1
Cerro Gordo Courthouse Boardroom View Map and Driving Directions
220 N Washington Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
220 N Washington Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 2
First Presbyterian Church View Map and Driving Directions
100 S Pierce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
100 S Pierce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 2 Pct 3
Grace United Methodist Church View Map and Driving Directions
200 14th St NW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
200 14th St NW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 1
Masonic Temple View Map and Driving Directions
304 1st St SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
304 1st St SE
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 2
Wesley United Methodist Church View Map and Driving Directions
1405 S Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
1405 S Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 3 Pct 3
First Covenant Church View Map and Driving Directions
411 S Ohio Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
411 S Ohio Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 1
NIACOG Building View Map and Driving Directions
525 6th St SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
525 6th St SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 2
Rolling Acres CR Church View Map and Driving Directions
341 19th St SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
341 19th St SW
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason City Ward 4 Pct 3
Farm Bureau Building View Map and Driving Directions
2650 Skyview Lane
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
2650 Skyview Lane
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mason South/Bath/Portland/Owen Twps Pct
Hanford Community Church View Map and Driving Directions
12411 Spruce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
12411 Spruce Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Precinct Map
Mt Vernon/Pleasant Valley Twps Pct
Swaledale City Office View Map and Driving Directions
506 Main St
Swaledale, IA 50477
Precinct Map
includes City of Swaledale
506 Main St
Swaledale, IA 50477
Precinct Map
includes City of Swaledale
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