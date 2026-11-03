Belmond City Council Sets Weight Limits on 3rd Street

The Belmond City Council recently decided to set weight limits on a vital residential road. According to City Manager Cody Nicholas, residents are concerned about the safety of children on or near the road.

According to Nicholas, there still were large trucks and semis that were traveling down 3rd Street. This raised some heightened concerns.

Nicholas took the concerns into consideration and put forward an action for the council to review.

The council will have two more readings to do and if there are no objections, the measure could be passed next month. It may happen sooner if the readings are waived.