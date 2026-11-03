Arla Erickson

Arla M. Erickson, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

A memorial service for Arla will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2026, at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills, IA, with Pastor Glenn Smith officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service, and burial of the cremated remains will take place privately as a family at West Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, rural Thompson, IA. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.

Arla Mae (Cavett) was born on January 16, 1932, in Winnebago County, IA, to parents Charles and Jennie (Akkerman) Cavett. She grew up on the family farm outside of Buffalo Center and graduated from Thompson High School in 1949.

On June 4, 1950, Arla was united in marriage to Eugene “Gene” Erickson at Zion Lutheran Church, Thompson, IA. To this union, four children were born: Tim, Dan, Laurie, and Connie.

Arla worked at REA in Thompson as a secretary for years before working as a secretary for 3M in Forest City, IA, until her retirement. Together, Arla and Gene served in the Peace Core – being sent to Lesotho, Africa. After retirement, Arla and Gene loved traveling together, and spending winters in Texas for many years. Arla was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Thompon, IA. Arla enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was an excellent seamstress – often making clothing for her children when they were little. She also made wedding dresses for her daughter, Laurie and Daughter in law, Barb. Arla always had a love for cats. Family was very important to Arla; she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Erickson; both parents, Charles and Jennie (Akkerman) Cavett; father and mother in-law, Irwin and Helen Erickson; and a sister in-law, Janet Cavett.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Tim (Ellen) Erickson of Dodge Center, MN, Dan (Barb) Erickson of Milton, FL, Laurie (Gary) Larson of Thompson, IA, and Connie (Ozzy Thorland) Erickson of Norwalk, IA; grandchildren, Michael (Dawn) Erickson, William (Juliette) Erickson, Jeremiah (Clara) Erickson, Jake (Joy) Erickson, Cam Erickson, Nichole (Carl Hodgeman) Enright, Luke (Tammy) Larson, Joshua (DeBille) Thorson, Jessica (Naeem) Anderson, and Jennifer Hammje; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Gordon Cavett, Earl (Cheryl) Cavett, and David “Butch” (Marlys) Cavett; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.