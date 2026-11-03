77-Year-Old Hospitalized After Pickup Ends Up on Its Side in Ditch Near Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa — A 77-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday evening after her pickup truck ended up on its side in a ditch near the intersection of Thrush Avenue and 230th Street, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 5:51 p.m. Monday to a report of a vehicle in the ditch, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. When they arrived, they found a 2023 gray Ford F-150 on its passenger side. The driver, Ellen Montgomery, was trapped inside.

Deputies extracted Montgomery from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Emergency medical personnel at the scene helped get her out of the ditch and safely into an ambulance.

Montgomery suffered injuries in the collision and was taken to a MercyOne hospital by Mason City Fire Medics, according to the release. The sheriff’s office did not describe the extent of her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

The Mason City Fire Department, Nora Springs Fire Department and Action Towing assisted deputies at the scene.