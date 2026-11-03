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2026 Football Coaches Shows

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: November 3, 2026

Forest City Football Show with Head Coach Phil Porter

August 29th, Week 1 – Clear Lake 56, Forest City 8

September 5th, Week 2 – Charles City 6, Forest City 2

September 12th, Week 3 – Algona 30, Forest City 20

September 19th, Week 4 – Waukon 52, Forest City 6

September 26th, Week 5 – Crestwood 49, Forest City 9

October 3rd, Week 6 – New Hampton 40, Forest City 14

October 10th, Week 7 – North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 21

October 17th, Week 8 – Osage 40, Forest City 6

October 24th, Week 9 – Forest City 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

West Hancock Football Show with Head Coach Mark Sanger

August 29th, Week 1 – West Hancock 59, GHV 28

September 5th, Week 2 – West Hancock 12, AGWSR 9

September 12th, Week 3 – Newman Catholic 47, West Hancock 43

September 19th, Week 4 – West Hancock 34, BCLUW 14

September 26th, Week 5 – West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20

October 3rd, Week 6 – West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

October 10th, Week 7 – West Fork 48, West Hancock 19

October 17th, Week 8 – West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14

October 24th, 1st Round Playoffs – West Hancock 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14

October 31st, 2nd Round Playoffs – Woodbury Central 50, West Hancock 8

Lake Mills Football Show with Brady Kurtz

August 29th, Week 1 – Eagle Grove 76, Lake Mills 6

September 5th, Week 2 – Central Springs 59, Lake Mills 14

September 12th, Week 3 – BCLUW 36, Lake Mills 6

September 19th, Week 4 – Belmond-Klemme 34, Lake Mills 0

September 26th, Week 5 – West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20

October 3rd, Week 6 – AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0

October 10th, Week 7 – Newman Catholic 42, Lake Mills 8

October 17th, Week 8 – West Fork 35, Lake Mills 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football Show with Head Coach Vahn Schumacher

August 29th, Week 1 – West Hancock 59, GHV 28

September 5th, Week 2 – Osage 46, GHV 0

September 12th, Week 3 – Aplington-Parkersburg 42, GHV 7

September 19th, Week 4 – Grundy Center 42, GHV 0

September 26th, Week 5 – South Hardin 35, GHV 3

October 3rd, Week 6 – Central Springs 29, GHV 27

October 10th, Week 7 – Eagle Grove 72, GHV 35

October 17th, Week 8 – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, GHV 7

Belmond-Klemme Football Show with Josh Faaborg

August 29th, Week 1 – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Belmond-Klemme 26

September 5th, Week 2 – Newman Catholic 29, Belmond-Klemme 22

September 12th, Week 3 – Belmond-Klemme 28, AGWSR 21

September 19th, Week 4 – Belmond-Klemme 34, Lake Mills 0

September 26th, Week 5 – Belmond-Klemme 37, BCLUW 14

October 3rd, Week 6 – West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6

October 10th, Week 7 – Sioux Central 33, Belmond-Klemme 7

October 17th, Week 8 – West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14

October 24th, 1st Round Playoffs – Saint Ansgar 28, Belmond-Klemme 20

North Iowa Football Show with Brad Kemnitz and Dan Frerichs

August 22nd, Week 0 – GTRA 22, North Iowa 16

August 29th, Week 1 – North Iowa 70, Harris-Lake Park 6

September 5th, Week 2 – North Union 55, North Iowa 6

September 12th, Week 3 – Bishop Garrigan 63, North Iowa 21

September 19th, Week 4 – West Bend-Mallard 67, North Iowa 32

September 26th, Week 5 – North Iowa 41, Northwood-Kensett 12

October 3rd, Week 6 – Riceville 44, North Iowa 14

October 10th, Week 7 – Idle (No Coaches Show)

October 17th, Week 8 – Remsen St. Mary’s 60, North Iowa 41

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland2 hours agoLast Updated: November 3, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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