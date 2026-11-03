2026 Football Coaches Shows
Forest City Football Show with Head Coach Phil Porter
August 29th, Week 1 – Clear Lake 56, Forest City 8
September 5th, Week 2 – Charles City 6, Forest City 2
September 12th, Week 3 – Algona 30, Forest City 20
September 19th, Week 4 – Waukon 52, Forest City 6
September 26th, Week 5 – Crestwood 49, Forest City 9
October 3rd, Week 6 – New Hampton 40, Forest City 14
October 10th, Week 7 – North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 21
October 17th, Week 8 – Osage 40, Forest City 6
October 24th, Week 9 – Forest City 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
West Hancock Football Show with Head Coach Mark Sanger
August 29th, Week 1 – West Hancock 59, GHV 28
September 5th, Week 2 – West Hancock 12, AGWSR 9
September 12th, Week 3 – Newman Catholic 47, West Hancock 43
September 19th, Week 4 – West Hancock 34, BCLUW 14
September 26th, Week 5 – West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20
October 3rd, Week 6 – West Hancock 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
October 10th, Week 7 – West Fork 48, West Hancock 19
October 17th, Week 8 – West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14
October 24th, 1st Round Playoffs – West Hancock 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14
October 31st, 2nd Round Playoffs – Woodbury Central 50, West Hancock 8
Lake Mills Football Show with Brady Kurtz
August 29th, Week 1 – Eagle Grove 76, Lake Mills 6
September 5th, Week 2 – Central Springs 59, Lake Mills 14
September 12th, Week 3 – BCLUW 36, Lake Mills 6
September 19th, Week 4 – Belmond-Klemme 34, Lake Mills 0
September 26th, Week 5 – West Hancock 57, Lake Mills 20
October 3rd, Week 6 – AGWSR 45, Lake Mills 0
October 10th, Week 7 – Newman Catholic 42, Lake Mills 8
October 17th, Week 8 – West Fork 35, Lake Mills 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Football Show with Head Coach Vahn Schumacher
August 29th, Week 1 – West Hancock 59, GHV 28
September 5th, Week 2 – Osage 46, GHV 0
September 12th, Week 3 – Aplington-Parkersburg 42, GHV 7
September 19th, Week 4 – Grundy Center 42, GHV 0
September 26th, Week 5 – South Hardin 35, GHV 3
October 3rd, Week 6 – Central Springs 29, GHV 27
October 10th, Week 7 – Eagle Grove 72, GHV 35
October 17th, Week 8 – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, GHV 7
Belmond-Klemme Football Show with Josh Faaborg
August 29th, Week 1 – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Belmond-Klemme 26
September 5th, Week 2 – Newman Catholic 29, Belmond-Klemme 22
September 12th, Week 3 – Belmond-Klemme 28, AGWSR 21
September 19th, Week 4 – Belmond-Klemme 34, Lake Mills 0
September 26th, Week 5 – Belmond-Klemme 37, BCLUW 14
October 3rd, Week 6 – West Fork 32, Belmond-Klemme 6
October 10th, Week 7 – Sioux Central 33, Belmond-Klemme 7
October 17th, Week 8 – West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14
October 24th, 1st Round Playoffs – Saint Ansgar 28, Belmond-Klemme 20
North Iowa Football Show with Brad Kemnitz and Dan Frerichs
August 22nd, Week 0 – GTRA 22, North Iowa 16
August 29th, Week 1 – North Iowa 70, Harris-Lake Park 6
September 5th, Week 2 – North Union 55, North Iowa 6
September 12th, Week 3 – Bishop Garrigan 63, North Iowa 21
September 19th, Week 4 – West Bend-Mallard 67, North Iowa 32
September 26th, Week 5 – North Iowa 41, Northwood-Kensett 12
October 3rd, Week 6 – Riceville 44, North Iowa 14
October 10th, Week 7 – Idle (No Coaches Show)
October 17th, Week 8 – Remsen St. Mary’s 60, North Iowa 41
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