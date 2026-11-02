The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 2, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on your computer, laptop, tablet, or phone by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider amendment #1 Secondary Roads Five-Year Program

b. Consider Resolution 2026-32 Adjustment to Specific Bridge Embargoes.

c. Consider posting a new mechanic position in the Equipment Maintenance Facility.

6. Consider abatement for US Fish & Wildlife Drainage Assessments.

7. Consider authorizing Aaron Budweg, Wright County Economic Development Director, to apply for and administer the $30,000 Iowa Rural Development Council (IRDC)/Wells Fargo Rural Business Initiative Grant on behalf of Wright County retail businesses and commercial districts.

8. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss strategy and terms regarding the potential purchase or sale of particular real estate located in the Wright County Agribusiness Park, where premature disclosure could reasonably be expected to impact the competitive position or value of the transaction.

9. Consider Purchase Offer for commercial property in the Wright County Agribusiness Park.

10. Old Business.

11. New Business.

12. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.