The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 2, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/526263621
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3
10:15 a.m. First reading of Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3 Possibly consider setting date and time of Second Reading of Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3
10:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider
payroll change, consider Revised Resolution for Sale of Hancock County Land, consider signing farm lease agreements for Secondary Road ground in Orthel, Liberty, Crystal and Garfield Twps
10:45 a.m. Consider claims
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
11:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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