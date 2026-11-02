The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 2, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/526263621

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3

10:15 a.m. First reading of Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3 Possibly consider setting date and time of Second Reading of Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3

10:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider

payroll change, consider Revised Resolution for Sale of Hancock County Land, consider signing farm lease agreements for Secondary Road ground in Orthel, Liberty, Crystal and Garfield Twps

10:45 a.m. Consider claims

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

11:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item