The Forest City Council Meeting for November 2, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:

https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/NeZa0wO_wjb1PZDihhPrkGlS

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Business

Ordinance Amendment Golf Cart Ordinance 865 Amending Chapter 82 Alternative Street Vehicles Resolution 26-27-18 Airport Revenue Policy Resolution 26 27 18 Adopting Airport Revenue Use Policy Library Board Appointments Library Board Appointments Melissa Michaelis, Executive Director Position for Forest City Economic Development, $45.67 on 10/31/2026 Payroll Change Notice Staff Reports Public Forum This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes. Adjournment