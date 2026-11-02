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The Forest City Council Meeting for November 2, 2026
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below:
https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/NeZa0wO_wjb1PZDihhPrkGlS
The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Approval of Consent Agenda
(Actoin Item)
- Agenda
- Approve Council Minutes
- Accept Board & Committee Minutes Library Minutes 09/16/2026
- Approve Invoices
- Approve Licenses & Permits, Pheasants Forever 5 day Alcohol License
Business
- Ordinance Amendment Golf Cart
- Resolution 26-27-18 Airport Revenue Policy
- Library Board Appointments
- Melissa Michaelis, Executive Director Position for Forest City Economic Development, $45.67 on 10/31/2026
- Staff Reports
- Public Forum
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
- Adjournment
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