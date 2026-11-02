The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 2, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 19am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

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The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. October 26, 2026, Regular Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. County Auditor – Resolution to Approve Auditors Transfer of Funds

5. County Engineer –

6. County Engineer – Proposed speed change for 300th Court and Thrush Ave

a. Set Public Hearing for proposed speed change (November 16, 2026 at 10:20 a.m.)

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT