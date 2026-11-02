The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 2, 2026
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 19am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fmeet%2F288093329658%3Fp%3DApwNkL2UdJL38VNuPf%26anon%3Dtrue&type=meet&deeplinkId=480f57b9-d0e7-4d83-8448-65a46d3a521b&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true
The proposed agenda is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. October 26, 2026, Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. County Auditor – Resolution to Approve Auditors Transfer of Funds
5. County Engineer –
6. County Engineer – Proposed speed change for 300th Court and Thrush Ave
a. Set Public Hearing for proposed speed change (November 16, 2026 at 10:20 a.m.)
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.