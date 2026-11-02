Operation Green Light Coming Soon

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Winnebago County

announced plans to illuminate county buildings green from November 4-11 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans. The initiative, led by the National Association of Couties (NACo), raises awareness around the uniques challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its sixth year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2025, 412 counties across 44 states participated in Operation Green Light. This year, NACo and NACVSO are inviting the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughts to participate, with hopes of achieving larger numbers.

Mary Lou Kleveland, Winnebago County Veteran Service Officer stated, “So often, veterans minimize their sacrifice and service to our country. The bottom line is that they signed a blank check to Uncle Sam agreeing to do whatever was asked of them. For some, that meant coming home with multiple disabilities which have negatively impacted their quality of life. Operation Green Light is a small but impactful way to express our gratitude and honor the service and sacrifice of veterans.”

Winnebago County residents, businesses and community organizations are encouraged to participate in Operation GreenLight by changing one light to a green bulb. By shining a green light, we let our vetrans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

“A green light is a small thing. But when thousands of counties and partners turn one on together each November, it becomes something larger,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Operation Green Light for Veterans is a powerful signal that we see our veterans, we remember their service, and we owe them more than a thank you once a year.

Their sacrifice didn’t end at discharge. Our gratitude shouldn’t either.”

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

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