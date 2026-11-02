Neighbors Create Fundraiser Set for Nov. 21 in Dows to Support Wright County Families

DOWS, Iowa — Wright Community Connections will host its signature fall fundraiser, Neighbors Create: A Night with Purpose, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Dows, with proceeds supporting children and families across the region.

The event, presented by Clarion-based Gift of Giving/Wright Community Connections, will feature a local food passport trail, live music from area performers, displays by local artists, readings and stories, and a hands-on maker space. Silent and live auctions also are planned, according to organizers.

At the maker space, attendees can turn repainted campaign signs into messages of caring for their communities and take their finished signs home.

Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple and $15 per student.

Proceeds will support Holiday Gift Giving and the Neighbor Relief Fund, according to the organization. The evening also will highlight “100 Neighbors, 100 Acts of Care,” an effort to build the relief fund through 100 neighbors each giving $100.

Wright Community Connections was recently named Nonprofit of the Year by the Clarion Development Alliance. Its programs include an annual coat giveaway, back-to-school backpacks, a seven-week summer youth art program and Fresh Pathways, a year-round hydroponic production program. The organization serves hundreds of families across the region, and volunteers contribute more than 6,200 hours annually, according to organizers.

The event is presented in collaboration with the North Iowa Food & Community Care Network.

Those unable to attend can make donations through the Wright Community Connections website at wrightcommunityconnections.com.