Obituaries
Carolyn “Joy” Christiansen
Coulter
Carolyn “Joy” Christiansen, 87, of rural Coulter, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Indigo Avenue rural Hampton. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Coulter.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2026 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
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