Carolyn “Joy” Christiansen, 87, of rural Coulter, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Indigo Avenue rural Hampton. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Coulter.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 4, 2026 at St. John’s Lutheran Church.