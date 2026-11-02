Belmond City Council to Meet
The Belmond City Council will met on Monday beginning at 7pm in the Belmond City Hall. The council will review old business and be asked to approve a consent agenda consisting of bills, street closures, and a fireworks permit for the Parade of Lights on November 27th.
The council will be asked to approve a $256,567 pay application which will be the 8th on the Belmond Aquatic Center.
There will also be a change order which applies to 3rd Street NE and a sixth pay application from Denver Underground for $104,720 for the same project.
The Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant project will have a fourth pay application worth $422,153 from Peterson Construction.
Finally, the council will consider the approval of and awarding of the bid for tree removal as a part of the 2026 Department of Natural Resources Grant.
The public is invited to attend.
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