PHOTO GALLERY: 2026 Iowa High School Cross Country Championships

On Friday, local athletes from classes 1A and 2A ran at the 2026 Iowa High School XC Championships at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. It was a cloudy, cool fall day, but dry, as the rain stayed away. KIOW Sports Director Josiah Kleveland traveled to Fort Dodge to cover the area’s local athletes as they raced on the state’s biggest stage. Below is a photo gallery from the day’s four races, as well as post-race video interviews with the athletes.

Photo Gallery

*Click on an image to enlarge and view in slideshow*

Post-Race Video Interviews