Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Late October Fishing Rated Fair to Good

Water Patrol Positions Available

Patrol by boat, protect Iowa’s waterways, and gain invaluable hands-on field experience. Positions are available statewide, with employment from mid-May to Labor Day. Deadline to apply is December 21, 2026.

Get a glimpse into a seasonal Water Patrol Officer position with the DNR YouTube video.

Area Weather

Saturday Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 59. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday Showers. High near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s in many lakes throughout the district. Last updated on 10/29/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Pick up crappie from shore. Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.

Pick up crappie from shore. Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.

Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches. Walleye – Good: Anglers have had luck from shore. Throwing a twister has been productive; also try live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge. Morning and evening bites are best.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.

Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or using a minnow under a bobber.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.

Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for yellow perch near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Water Temperature (°F): 57.0

57.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties.

Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties. Bluegill – Fair: A recent survey showed good numbers of 7- to 8-inch fish along shore. Use a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore and from the jetties.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 10/01/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 0.72 inches below crest. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season.

Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists.

Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists. Muskellunge – Good: Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds.

Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds. Walleye – Fair

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Use small jigs, crawlers , and cut bait on the outside edges of vegetation beds. Anglers are catching all sizes of fish.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water.

Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Small jigs and nightcrawler pieces are working in a variety of depths.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.21 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. The fishing bite has been good for many species. Water levels are at crest. Many docks and hoists are out for the season. Last updated on 10/22/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The panfish bite is good.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are targeting quality-sized fish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch and crappie bite has been good this fall. Anglers are catching good-sized fish. Boat ramps have been full.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish.

Anglers are catching quality-sized fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch from the weedline out to 15 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Good: The bite has been somewhat variable, but very good when it’s on.